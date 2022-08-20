Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’

Akshay Kumar on Saturday launched the trailer of his Disney+Hostar original movie Cuttputlli, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta.
Here, the actor addressed his films not working at the box office. Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan is his third flop after his films Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were unsuccessful at pulling the audience to theatres.
About his films not performing, Akshay confessed that no one but he is to be blamed.
.@akshaykumar admits it is his “fault” if his films are not working and he needs to “make the changes, and understand what the audience wants.” #AkshayKumar #Cuttputlli #CuttputlliTrailer pic.twitter.com/uTqo0PdTK3
— Indian Express Entertainment 😷 (@ieEntertainment) August 20, 2022
He said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”
When the actor was asked if stars are now taking up OTT projects to create a safe space for themselves as films are not performing at the box office, he said, “It is not safe, that also requires people to say if they like the trailer or not. Nothing is safe, it is not our safety net. Even here (on OTT) people are watching, the media is watching it, the critics are watching it, the audience is watching it, they give feedback whether they like it or not. So, there’s nothing like creating a safe space, you have to work hard, period.”
The actor also discussed the reason behind having back-to-back releases.
Akshay stated, “During the pandemic, many films were made, while some released, many couldn’t be released because theatres were shut, and there were many issues during the lockdown. Hum kaam karte rahein, filmein jamaa hoti rahi. I have four films ready which we couldn’t release in the last two years, if there was no pandemic this wouldn’t be the scenario, there would be at least two to four months gap between my films.”
Cuttputlli will premiere on September 16 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
