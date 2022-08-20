scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’

About his films not performing, Akshay Kumar confessed that no one but it is him who is to be blamed. Akshay's Raksha Bandhan is his third flop after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were unsuccessful at pulling the audience to theatres.

akshay kumar flop moviesAkshay Kumar launched the trailer of Cuttputlli in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar on Saturday launched the trailer of his Disney+Hostar original movie Cuttputlli, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta.

Here, the actor addressed his films not working at the box office. Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan is his third flop after his films Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were unsuccessful at pulling the audience to theatres.

About his films not performing, Akshay confessed that no one but he is to be blamed.

He said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

Also read |Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

When the actor was asked if stars are now taking up OTT projects to create a safe space for themselves as films are not performing at the box office, he said, “It is not safe, that also requires people to say if they like the trailer or not. Nothing is safe, it is not our safety net. Even here (on OTT) people are watching, the media is watching it, the critics are watching it, the audience is watching it, they give feedback whether they like it or not. So, there’s nothing like creating a safe space, you have to work hard, period.”

The actor also discussed the reason behind having back-to-back releases.

Akshay stated, “During the pandemic, many films were made, while some released, many couldn’t be released because theatres were shut, and there were many issues during the lockdown. Hum kaam karte rahein, filmein jamaa hoti rahi. I have four films ready which we couldn’t release in the last two years, if there was no pandemic this wouldn’t be the scenario, there would be at least two to four months gap between my films.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...
Also read |Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood’s nationalism formula?

Cuttputlli will premiere on September 16 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 03:47:12 pm
Next Story

Delhi excise case: Union Minister Anurag Thakur calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of ‘liquor scam’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Nyauchi run out, Zimbabwe down to last man
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Nyauchi run out, Zimbabwe down to last man

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

How two trans actors from India and Pakistan are changing the narrative

How two trans actors from India and Pakistan are changing the narrative

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women's Club Championship
AIFF suspension

Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women's Club Championship

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement