Blank: Akshay Kumar shoots for a special song

Actor Akshay Kumar has shot a special dance number with Karan Kapadia for the latter’s debut film, Blank. Composed by Arko, the song has been crooned by B Praak and choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

Advertising

Karan is the nephew of Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna’s first cousin. And it looks like even before the release of Blank, Karan has managed to impress Akshay, who took to Twitter to wish the newbie for his debut venture.

“Have watched him grow up from a lanky little kid to this fine young man. Extremely happy to share the #BlankTrailer introducing @KapadiaKaran! @iamsunnydeol @behzu @carnivalpicturs @TonyDsouza_”, Akshay Kumar tweeted.

“The boy has genuine ‘acting ‘ skills and I saw a spark in the boy for a short film that he again did all by himself that was recognised by Cannes. And with Blank, this boy has gone multifold in terms of acting and performance. Karan has chosen an unconventional route for his debut and I am proud of him. Doing this song for him is my way of wishing him All The Best!!”, Akshay said in a statement.

Blank, directed by Behzad Khambata, is an action thriller. Its story revolves around a suicide bomber, essayed by Karan. The movie also features Sunny Deol as an Intelligence Bureau officer.

Blank will release on May 3.