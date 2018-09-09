Akshay Kumar rings in birthday with Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol and others

Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna and family. Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna and family.

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 51st birthday today. The actor along with Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol and a few friends, went out for a dinner on birthday eve. Twinkle Khanna posted a photo and wrote, “Sometimes when you don’t plan things – it all falls in place – Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps.” Bobby Deol, who would be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay in the upcoming installment of Housefull franchise, shared the same photo and wished the actor.

Not just Bobby and Twinkle, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish Khiladi Kumar a very happy birthday. Twinkle’s close friend Karan Johar wrote, “In 4 days, get the first glimpse of one of the biggest combats on screen! Happy birthday @akshaykumar, wish you a life full of blockbuster performances ahead!” In another tweet, he mentioned that he has shot for an advertisement with Bollywood’s power couple Akshay and Twinkle. He wrote, “Wanted to direct @mrsfunnybones 20 years ago and finally managed on an ad yesterday! Worked with the gentleman actor @akshaykumar for the first time!!! They are such an incredible couple!!! Thank you!!!”

Check out photos from Akshay’s birthday bash:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted heading to the actor’s birthday celebration get together. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted heading to the actor’s birthday celebration get together. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar strikes a pose with Twinkle Khanna and friends. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar strikes a pose with Twinkle Khanna and friends. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna with Anu Dewan and Tanya Deol. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna with Anu Dewan and Tanya Deol. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Check out birthday wishes for the actor:

Wanted to direct @mrsfunnybones 20 years ago and finally managed on an ad yesterday! Worked with the gentleman actor @akshaykumar for the first time!!! They are such an incredible couple!!! Thank you!!! ❤️ @DharmaTwoPointO #adlife @punitdmalhotra @apoorvamehta18 @garimaVohra pic.twitter.com/fAoZzcp0K3 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2018

Happy birthday @akshaykumar sir.. you inspire so many everyday. I wish today you take a break and maybe, not workout or something 😂.. have a great day ❤️ — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) September 9, 2018

Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr. Khiladi @akshaykumar! 😛 Have a great day and an amazing year ahead 🎉✨ Lots of love! 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/SFI3IbNSyu — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 9, 2018

Here’s wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest & happiest @akshaykumar sir a very Happy birthday.May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/xXLgvRNGMN — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 9, 2018

Happy happy birthday to our super human ,the man with a beautiful humble heart. @akshaykumar Sir , may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances & unconventional jumps. 🕺💃🏻❤️🌟💫🤗

Happy birthday 🎂 xx pic.twitter.com/xovC3bB52j — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 9, 2018

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. @akshaykumar happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018

Happy birthday to the man who inspires me no end…the energy,the positivity,the hardwork,the never give up attitude @akshaykumar sir ….stay blessed sir…keep shining and rising… pic.twitter.com/6OpmrkkiQD — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 9, 2018

@akshaykumar Happy Birthday Sir….. Have a healthy & successful year ahead 😇 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 8, 2018

Morning sir @akshaykumar Happy birthday, Wish you an amazing year ahead. Thank you for rubbing off your discipline on me and making me a better person.. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 9, 2018

Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar!! May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health & happiness always!

Also, can’t wait for the #2Point0teaser! pic.twitter.com/pe34NlUNqK — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2018

Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar Paaji! May you keep inspiring us forever ❤️❤️☺️ — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 9, 2018

The actor is gearing up for the teaser launch of much-awaited film 2.0. The teaser will release on September 13.

