Sunday, September 09, 2018
Akshay Kumar rings in birthday with Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol and others

Akshay Kumar turns 51 today. The actor celebrated his birthday in the presence of his close friends and wife Twinkle Khanna.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2018 12:38:32 pm
akshay kumar birthday photos Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna and family.
Akshay Kumar celebrates his 51st birthday today. The actor along with Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol and a few friends, went out for a dinner on birthday eve. Twinkle Khanna posted a photo and wrote, “Sometimes when you don’t plan things – it all falls in place – Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps.” Bobby Deol, who would be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay in the upcoming installment of Housefull franchise, shared the same photo and wished the actor.

Not just Bobby and Twinkle, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish Khiladi Kumar a very happy birthday. Twinkle’s close friend Karan Johar wrote, “In 4 days, get the first glimpse of one of the biggest combats on screen! Happy birthday @akshaykumar, wish you a life full of blockbuster performances ahead!” In another tweet, he mentioned that he has shot for an advertisement with Bollywood’s power couple Akshay and Twinkle. He wrote, “Wanted to direct @mrsfunnybones 20 years ago and finally managed on an ad yesterday! Worked with the gentleman actor @akshaykumar for the first time!!! They are such an incredible couple!!! Thank you!!!”

Check out photos from Akshay’s birthday bash:

akshay kumar photos Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted heading to the actor’s birthday celebration get together. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar friends Akshay Kumar strikes a pose with Twinkle Khanna and friends. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle khanna photos Twinkle Khanna with Anu Dewan and Tanya Deol. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Check out birthday wishes for the actor:

The actor is gearing up for the teaser launch of much-awaited film 2.0. The teaser will release on September 13.

