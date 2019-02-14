Have you seen these videos of Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty?

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s video celebrating Valentine’s Day is too cute to be missed. Scroll to see videos shared by other Bollywood celebrities on social media today.

Sharing a fun video of Twinkle Khanna, husband Akshay Kumar wrote, “When she’s not educating me with new words to add to my vocabulary…my 24×7 entertainment ❤️ #HappyValentinesDay #PakaoingSince2001 😜 #GullyGirl.”

Bipasha Basu shared this clip and wrote, “Every year I wait for my love scroll on Valentine’s Day… my love @iamksgofficial pens down the most beautiful words for our love and me❤️I am the luckiest girl in the world❤️He makes me feel so special … each and everyday of my life . I am truly blessed ❤️#monkeylove #valentinesday.”

Karan Singh Grover posted this video and wrote, “The best feeling in the world. ❤️#monkeylove #loveyourself”

“My Valentine.. Always and forever.. Miss you.. Our first Valentine apart..☹️Can’t wait to celebrate .. everyday with you ♥️😍😘. #gratitude #valentines #hubby #love #soulmate #happiness #lovewins,” Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote sharing this video.

Sharing a clip, Raj Kundra wrote, “A great relationship is based on two small and simple things First “To find out the similarities and second “To respect the differences”. I sometimes still pinch myself to see if I am dreaming. I must have done something right in my life that God gave me someone so perfect. Sorry we are not with each other this Valentine’s Day (A first in 10 years) however I don’t need a day I need a lifetime to celebrate you my sweetheart. #love #girlfriend #valentines #sweetheart.”

Kriti Sanon posted this fun video on her Instagram account.

Preity Zinta also posted a video on Valentine’s Day. “Love in your heart wasn’t put there to stay, love isn’t love unless you give it away. This Valentines learn to love yourself first and then everyone else 💕🥰🌈❤️😘 #HappyValentinesday #प्यारहीप्यार #puppylove ting !,” she wrote with the clip.

Neha Kakkar shared this video and wrote, “Back stage last night! Valentines Day Surprise 💝 I’m so lucky I have #NeHearts like You @neha_holic_deep. Love My NeHearts ♥️.”

Arjun Kapoor shared a video and wrote, “My Valentine’s Day partners in crime Bikram & Nandita aka @ranveersingh @priyankachopra have found new partners this valentine !!! Leaving me & @aliabbaszafar behind making us look for partners for ourselves… but tension nahi lene ka Ali bhai because #apnatimeaayega #5yearsofgunday @yrf.”