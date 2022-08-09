Akshay Kumar shares emotional note for Bhumi Pednekar ahead of Raksha Bandhan release: ‘Takes a very secure actor…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday penned an emotional note for his Raksha Bandhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, sees Akshay playing the role of a loving brother to four sisters, who vows he won’t get married till his siblings settle down. In his post, Akshay mentioned that his respect for Bhumi has increased as she agreed to do a movie where there is no particular central female lead.

Akshay wrote on Twitter, “My appreciation and respect for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar has gone up so much. Takes a very secure actor to agree to do a film titled #RakshaBandhan that features 4 sisters. Watch our story unfold in 2 days. Book your tickets now.”

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar had earlier starred in the social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2017.

Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. Both the films have been facing numerous calls for boycott. At a recent promotional event in Kolkata, Akshay had opened up about the boycott calls and said, “As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (speaking about the two big releases) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (the trolls) and you (the media), don’t get into it.”