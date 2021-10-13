Amazon Prime says Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom is a ‘massive blockbuster’, actor thanks audience for ‘love and appreciation’

Akshay Kumar’s latest release BellBottom has become one of the most viewed films on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming giant said in a release. After a theatrical release, the thriller released on the platform on September 16, and within 14 days of its release it “streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.”

Reacting to the feat, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “The numbers and your love says it all. Extremely grateful for the success of #BellBottom. Watch BellBottom on @PrimeVideoIN!”

The numbers and your love says it all. Extremely grateful for the success of #BellBottom.

Watch BellBottom on @PrimeVideoIN ! https://t.co/fknpBruub8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 13, 2021

Bell Bottom opened to mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave this Akshay-starrer three out of five stars and wrote in her review, “Akshay Kumar film is a let-our-hair-down-caper which embraces its upbeat, silly spirit, and turns it into a worthy outing for the big screen in these Covid times.”

Humbled with the kind of response to BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video, Kumar said, “The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani is “proud of how the film has turned out to be” despite being shot during the lockdown. “So happy to know the kind of reach Prime Video has given this film, I think we’ve hit a home run,” he said.

At the box office too, BellBottom got the advantage of the Raksha Bandhan festival. BellBottom collected Rs 12.65 crore at the box office in the first four days of release and by the end of its third weekend, its collections were noted to be Rs. 27.32 crore, as shared by Bollywood Hungama.

BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave.