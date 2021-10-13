scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ

Amazon Prime says Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom is a ‘massive blockbuster’, actor thanks audience for ‘love and appreciation’

Akshay Kumar-led BellBottom released on Amazon Prime Video on September 16. The streaming giant said that within 14 days of its release, it "streamed across 98% pin codes in India".

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 2:39:29 pm
bellbottomBellBottom was the first Hindi movie to hit theaters after the re-opening of cinema halls. (Photo: Pooja Entertainment)

Akshay Kumar’s latest release BellBottom has become one of the most viewed films on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming giant said in a release. After a theatrical release, the thriller released on the platform on September 16, and within 14 days of its release it “streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.”

Reacting to the feat, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “The numbers and your love says it all. Extremely grateful for the success of #BellBottom. Watch BellBottom on @PrimeVideoIN!”

Bell Bottom opened to mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave this Akshay-starrer three out of five stars and wrote in her review, “Akshay Kumar film is a let-our-hair-down-caper which embraces its upbeat, silly spirit, and turns it into a worthy outing for the big screen in these Covid times.”

Also read |Explained: Why, despite its limited box office success, BellBottom’s theatrical is an important signal for film industry

Humbled with the kind of response to BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video, Kumar said, “The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Producer Jackky Bhagnani is “proud of how the film has turned out to be” despite being shot during the lockdown. “So happy to know the kind of reach Prime Video has given this film, I think we’ve hit a home run,” he said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

At the box office too, BellBottom got the advantage of the Raksha Bandhan festival. BellBottom collected Rs 12.65 crore at the box office in the first four days of release and by the end of its third weekend, its collections were noted to be Rs. 27.32 crore, as shared by Bollywood Hungama.

BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, celebrity photos
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement