Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to release in theatres on August 19, watch video

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, which was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on July 27, will now release on August 19. The actor took to social media to announce the new release date. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Assuring his fans that he is returning to thrill them, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021, Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19.” The short video clip shared along with the release date announcement also claims that the espionage thriller is ‘inspired by true events’, and shows Akshay as a RAW Agent and the entire cast of the film walking against the backdrop of an aircraft.

Bell Bottom was originally supposed to release on the silver screens on May 28 but it got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. Then, the makers zeroed in on July 27, but since many states didn’t ease the restrictions on the opening of cinema halls, they once again pushed the date to August 19.

Earlier, there were speculations around the direct-to-OTT release of the spy thriller, but Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment released a statement and dismissed all the rumours. Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser of the film, which was shot in the UK, amid heightened COVID-19 safety measures.

Also read | PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff and new releases

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.