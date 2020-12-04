Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Atrangi Re

A still from Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles, and Kumar plays a ‘special role’ in the AR Rahman musical.

Elated to be back on a film set, Kumar shared a still from Atrangi Re. Along with the photo, he wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action 😁 Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes 🙏🏻.”

Not just Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan is also happy to have Khiladi Kumar on the set of her movie. “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! 🌈💛💚🤗🙌 @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!” the actor wrote on social media.

Talking about the characters of Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai had earlier said, “All the three characters are funnily weird and it’s their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story and all three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it’s own traits will put them in an unseen space.”

Atrangi Re has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma. AR Rahman will be scoring the music.

The film is a joint production between Colour Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films. The film will hit theatres on Valentine’s weekend of 2021.

