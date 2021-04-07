As Akshay Kumar gets treated for COVID-19, Twinkle Khanna pens poem on uncertain times: ‘A series of todays. All the same’

As actor Akshay Kumar is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, his wife and author, Twinkle Khanna writes about the uncertain times the world is living in. She penned a poem on Instagram as she sat down in her garden. Posting a video of her beautiful garden, Twinkle wrote, “A series of todays. All the same. Leftover rainwater in a pothole. The future, a battered road that stretches as far as the eye can see. What else can we do to delight the heart except float paper boats of the past across these stagnant puddles.”

Her fans found her words ‘soothing’ and left heart emojis on her Instagram post. While one of them wrote, “love the words❤️”, another user commented, “Beautiful”. There were many comments of fans enquiring about Akshay’s health as well.

Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with the coronavirus a couple of days ago. He informed his fans about his health via social media, “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon.” A day later, the actor was hospitalised as a “precautionary measure.”

The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu along with co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Monday, it was confirmed that 45 people who joined the film’s sets have also tested positive. The shoot of the film has now been halted.