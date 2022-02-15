Akshay Kumar says his Bachchhan Paandey character ‘has more shades than a paint shop’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared that the movie’s trailer will be released on February 18.

His tweet read, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022.”

This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏🏻

Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zsEhEnwPeZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey was initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2020 but the pandemic delayed the shooting of the film. The shooting finally wrapped up in July 2021 and the movie is now set to release in theatres on March 18.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Prithviraj, OMG 2, Gorkha, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.