Saturday, January 23, 2021
Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey to release on Republic Day 2022

Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 23, 2021 12:25:08 pm
bachchan pandeyAkshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor in Bachchan Pandey. (Photo: Nadiadwala Grandson)

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated action-comedy Bachchan Pandey will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

“His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies,” Kumar tweeted.

Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4, is directing the movie.

The cast also features actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kumar is also looking forward to the release of his Rohit Shetty-directed cop movie Sooryavanshi.

