Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey to release in theatres on this date

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was one of the first stars to release his film Bell Bottom in theatres after the second wave of Covid-19 in 2021, is all set to return to theatres in 2022. While many films like RRR and Jersey postponed their release dates due to the rise of Covid-19 cases during the early days of the year, Akshay has announced that his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey will release in theatres in March.

Bachchan Pandey has been scheduled to release in theatres on March 18. Akshay took to his social media handles to make the announcement as he also shared two new posters of the film.

Akshay had a massive hit with Sooryavanshi in 2021 and the film was credited by many trade analysts as the one that brought back the audience to the cinema halls. The film earned Rs 196 crore at the domestic box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.

In 2022, Akshay has a long list of film releases. After Bachchan Pandey, he will be seen in Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Gorkha.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar among others.