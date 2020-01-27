Akshay Kumar postpones Bachchan Pandey release after Aamir Khan’s request

Aamir Khan thanked Akshay Kumar on Twitter. Aamir Khan thanked Akshay Kumar on Twitter.

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday thanked actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for shifting the release date of Bachchan Pandey to avoid box office clash with his Christmas outing Laal Singh Chaddha.

The 54-year-old actor, who will playing the titular role in the movie, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the team of Bachchan Pandey.

“Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it,” Aamir tweeted.

Akshay, 52, also posted the new release date and poster of Bachchan Pandey on the microblogging site, saying he is always there for his industry friends.

“Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here. Presenting – new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey!” he tweeted.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir, while Kriti Sanon stars alongside Akshay in Bachchan Pandey.

