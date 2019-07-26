Bachchan Pandey first look poster: Akshay Kumar turns rowdy

Actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have delivered hits like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann, Kambakkht Ishq and the Housefull franchise, have announced their tenth collaboration titled Bachchan Pandey. Sharing the first look from the film, the team made the big announcement on Friday.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Twitter to share a poster of the film. It was captioned as, “Christmas 2020 just got merrier! Presenting #SajidNadiadwala’s next with @akshaykumar In & As #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala”

While more details about the film have been kept under wraps, the poster has Akshay donning a lungi with an angry expression.

Bachchan Pandey will be directed by Farhad Samji, who also came onboard to helm Housefull 3, after Sajid Khan was replaced following #MeToo allegations against him last year.

The film is scheduled to release in Christmas 2020.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is also awaiting the release of his much-awaited movie Mission Mangal that hits theaters on Independence Day (August 15) this year. Based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, the film has a stellar star cast of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon among others.

The Khiladi Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s next big film Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta.