Saturday, March 27, 2021
Akshay Kumar to play a magician in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re? Check out his first look here

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, will star Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Akshay also revealed his first look from the film.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 3:53:41 pm
Akshay Kumar in Atrangi ReAtrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Akshay Kumar is all set to wrap the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead role. On Saturday, Akshay shared his first look from the film. Going by the look, one can guess that the actor might be playing the role of a magician. The photo has Akshay flaunting a wicked smile, wearing a hat and holding a King of Hearts card.

Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you all to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai.” He also thanked his “co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

While Atrangi Re marks Akshay and Sara’s first film with Aanand L Rai, the film reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

Atrangi Re, written by Himanshu Sharma, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, will release on August 6.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and the Amazon Prime Video series that was announced a while ago.

Saina: Parineeti Chopra shares her ‘journey over 2 years’ in photos

