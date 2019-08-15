Akshay Kumar answered a reporter’s phone at a press meet. Here’s what happened next

The main cast of space drama Mission Mangal has been on a promotion spree lately. During a press conference, a reporter’s phone went off and the film’s leading man Akshay Kumar decided to answer the call. What happened next drew a round of laughter from media.

Akshay answered the phone and said, “Krishna ji, humlog ek press conference mein hai. Thode der mein karna (We are at a press conference, please call after a while). Not only the mediapersons, but Akshay’s co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari burst into laughter.

The team of Mission Mangal was in New Delhi to promote their Independence Day release.

During movie #MissionMangal press conference, a reporter kept his phone for audio recording and forgets to keep it on aeroplane mode… Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar receives call as the phone starts ringing….@taapsee @vidya_balan @sonakshisinha #funnymomentsDuringPressConference pic.twitter.com/DuZ6RT82bV — Purnima Sharma (@sharmapurnima1) August 14, 2019

Akshay had earlier spoken to indianexpress.com about how director Jagan Shakti had come to him with a different script. But things took a turn when the filmmaker narrated the story of his scientist sister to the Bollywood star.

“He had come to me with a different script. We are still working on it. But then he happened to tell me about his sister who is a scientist and how she was talking to him about ISRO and their Mars Orbiter Mission. I asked him why he was not working on that story, and suggested he should. He went back and wrote the story. He came back to me after twenty days to inform me that he is working on it. I told him how much I loved the idea. He wrote it along with R Balki and that’s how we rolled,” Akshay said.

Co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal releases today.