Toggle Menu
Akshay Kumar answered a reporter’s phone at a press meet. Here’s what happened nexthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumar-answered-a-reporter-phone-at-a-press-meet-video-mission-mangal-5906857/

Akshay Kumar answered a reporter’s phone at a press meet. Here’s what happened next

During a press conference, a reporter's phone went off and Mission Managal's leading man Akshay Kumar decided to answer the call.

akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar was promoting Mission Mangal with his co-stars in New Delhi when the incident happened (Photo: Express Archive).

The main cast of space drama Mission Mangal has been on a promotion spree lately. During a press conference, a reporter’s phone went off and the film’s leading man Akshay Kumar decided to answer the call. What happened next drew a round of laughter from media.

Akshay answered the phone and said, “Krishna ji, humlog ek press conference mein hai. Thode der mein karna (We are at a press conference, please call after a while). Not only the mediapersons, but Akshay’s co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari burst into laughter.

The team of Mission Mangal was in New Delhi to promote their Independence Day release.

Akshay had earlier spoken to indianexpress.com about how director Jagan Shakti had come to him with a different script. But things took a turn when the filmmaker narrated the story of his scientist sister to the Bollywood star.

“He had come to me with a different script. We are still working on it. But then he happened to tell me about his sister who is a scientist and how she was talking to him about ISRO and their Mars Orbiter Mission. I asked him why he was not working on that story, and suggested he should. He went back and wrote the story. He came back to me after twenty days to inform me that he is working on it. I told him how much I loved the idea. He wrote it along with R Balki and that’s how we rolled,” Akshay said.

Co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal releases today.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android