Akshay Kumar announces new release date of his ‘grand saga’ Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that his film Prithviraj will arrive in theatres on June 3 this year. Sharing a new poster, Akshay wrote, “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit screens on January 21.

Prihviraj is a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film, which also marks Manushi Chillar’s Bollywood debut, is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Prithviraj celebrates “the valour of India’s bravest Samrat.” The teaser of the film, which was released last year, introduced Akshay Kumar’s character Prithviraj Chauhan and gave a glimpse of the epic war Prithviraj fought against the invader Muhammad of Ghori. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Akshay called the historic drama a tribute to Prithviraj Chauhan’s heroism and life. The superstar said, “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

He added, “We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Bachchan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan.