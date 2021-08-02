Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom to release in 3D, watch video

There’s some more good news for Akshay Kumar‘s fans as Bellbottom will not only release in theatres, but will also be in 3D. In a video that’s doing the rounds, Akshay can be sitting in a theatre wearing the 3D glasses, promising a grand theatrical experience for his much-awaited film. The film’s trailer is expected to come out on Tuesday.

Just a few days ago, Akshay had announced that the film had been delayed from July 27 to August 19 and would get a worldwide release. He tweeted, “Mission: To entertain you on the big screen. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of BellBottom,” he wrote. We also got a glimpse of the teaser, and apparently, the film is inspired by true events. Akshay plays a RAW agent in the film.

Bell Bottom had been slotted for a May release, but due to the second wave of coronavirus that almost paralysed India, the film was postponed further to July as many states hadn’t eased the restrictions of cinema halls as yet.

Earlier, there was much speculation around the direct-to-OTT release of the spy thriller, but Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment released a statement and refuted all the rumours. Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser of the film, which was shot in the UK, amid heightened COVID-19 safety measures.

Bellbottom is touted to be a spy thriller, featuring Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi as well. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari, and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.