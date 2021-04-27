scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators: ‘Let’s all do our bit’

Twinkle Khanna also urged others to contribute in whatever they can to help fight the second wave of Covid-19.

New Delhi
April 27, 2021 10:16:46 pm
Twinkle Khanna shared the news via social media. (Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have donated hundred oxygen concentrators to an organisation.

Twinkle took to social media to share the news. She wrote, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit (sic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna also urged others to contribute in whatever they can to help fight the second wave of the coronavirus. The actor-turned-writer further wrote, “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”

Akshay had recently pledged Rs 1 crore to politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help those affected by the coronavirus.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Bell Bottom in the pipeline.

