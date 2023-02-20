Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan dance to Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Munna Badnam Hua at Delhi wedding, netizens divided

Actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan attended a grand wedding held in Delhi. In a video taken by fans doing the rounds on social media, Salman and Akshay are seen performing on stage with full zest and energy. While Salman Khan opted for just a simple black shirt and trousers, which is his usual avatar of late, Akshay was dressed in a glitzy kurta. Akshay danced to the Selfiee song Main Khiladi Tu Anari on stage, while Salman also performed Munna Badnam Hua on stage from his film Dabangg 3.

One fan wrote, “Thought this was an award function…” Another added, “Award show jaisi hai yeh wedding…” A third played neutral and complimented both Akshay and Salman on their dance performances.

Akshay has been promoting his upcoming film Selfiee with the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, a rendition of the popular 90s track. After shooting a reel with his Tiger Shroff, Akshay had earlier shared a dance video with Salman Khan, where they matched steps on the dance number. The video began with Salman watching Akshay and Tiger’s dance video on his iPad. Later, the two do the hook step. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star appeared hesitant initially, he joined in, with the OG Khiladi. They even shared a warm hug at the end of the video.

Akshay had captioned the post, “And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!!.”

A remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Raj Mehta, it will hit theatres on February 24. On the other hand, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ka Jaan in the pipeline, which also features Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill, among others.