‘They just look at you as someone who makes buffoonery’: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan slam the industry’s attitude toward comedy

Actor Akshay Kumar has dabbled across various genres, including comedy. Now, he returns to the space with Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. While the two are collaborating after many years, both have expressed concern over the lack of respect for the comedy genre. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Akshay and Priyadarshan opened up about how the industry views actors and directors associated with the genre.
‘When you make a comedy film, you are not considered a good director’: Priyadarshan
Discussing how comedy as a genre holds very little value in the industry, Priyadarshan shared, “It’s very difficult to make people laugh; that is where an actor’s real potential comes out.” Akshay Kumar chimed in, “Here, actors who do comedy don’t get anything.” Priyadarshan continued, “I had complained about this. When you make a comedy film, you are not considered a good director. They just look at you as someone who makes buffoonery. This is the kind of attitude people have in the film fraternity. But the moment you make a serious film, people think, ‘This man can direct.'”
Recently, at the India Today conclave, Akshay Kumar had highlighted how comedy actors are never given the best actor awards. Sharing his views on the same, he told SCREEN, “When someone gets the best actor award, that person has done romance in the film, but they never say best romantic actor. When someone plays a comedy role, he is given the best comic actor award. You can ask the biggest of directors or actors, and everyone will tell you comedy is one of the most difficult things to do. But in our industry and our award nights, the genre is not respected.”
“I keep on saying this, not because I want an award, but because this is also a huge genre, and a skill that an actor possesses. Can you not say Charlie Chaplin was a great actor? He was the best; he made people laugh or cry without saying a word. But he never got his due. So many actors don’t get their due, like Jackie Chan. He does physical comedy. He falls, gets hurt, only to make people laugh, but no one ever told him what a great actor he is. Sadly, the due is not given, and I am sure one day it will come,” Akshay added.
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s film Bhoot Bangla was initially supposed to release on April 10, but given the Dhurandhar wave, the makers decided to push the film’s release by a week. Bhoot Bangla will now release on April 17, with paid previews starting at 9 pm on April 16.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More