‘They just look at you as someone who makes buffoonery’: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan slam the industry’s attitude toward comedy

Actor Akshay Kumar has dabbled across various genres, including comedy. Now, he returns to the space with Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. While the two are collaborating after many years, both have expressed concern over the lack of respect for the comedy genre. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Akshay and Priyadarshan opened up about how the industry views actors and directors associated with the genre.

‘When you make a comedy film, you are not considered a good director’: Priyadarshan

Discussing how comedy as a genre holds very little value in the industry, Priyadarshan shared, “It’s very difficult to make people laugh; that is where an actor’s real potential comes out.” Akshay Kumar chimed in, “Here, actors who do comedy don’t get anything.” Priyadarshan continued, “I had complained about this. When you make a comedy film, you are not considered a good director. They just look at you as someone who makes buffoonery. This is the kind of attitude people have in the film fraternity. But the moment you make a serious film, people think, ‘This man can direct.'”