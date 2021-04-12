Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai share a light moment in this BTS image from Raksha Bandhan sets

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. (Photo: Colour Yellow Productions)

Colour Yellow Productions on Monday shared a behind-the-scene image of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai from the sets of their upcoming project Raksha Bandhan.

The image sees the aforementioned duo sharing a light moment on the sets of the family drama. The production house had shared the picture with a caption that read, “Blessed are those who have sisters….wait till you watch #RakshaBandhan. We are thrilled to have @zeestudiosofficial with us, in association with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai. A #ColourYellowProductions in Association with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai.”

Unfortunately, both Aanand and Akshay had recently tested positive for the coronavirus. While the director had shared the news via a post in December last year, Akshay had been hospitalised under his doctor’s advice after contracting the virus on the sets of his new movie, Ram Setu, not too long ago.

Taking to social media, the actor had stated at the time, “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Akshay has since then been discharged from the hospital and is back home and doing well, his wife and writer Twinkle Khanna informed everyone about the same via social media on Monday.

On the work front, Raksha Bandhan marks the second collaboration of Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar after Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re. Akshay is reportedly playing the role of a magician and will be seen making a cameo in the movie.