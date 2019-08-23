Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and others express concern over Amazon wildfires

Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio’s Instagram post featuring a photo of the burning Amazon forest made several others take notice of the wildfires. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza and Disha Patani among others took to their social media accounts to spread awareness about the Brazilian rainforest which has been on fire for the past three weeks.

Alia reshared Caprio’s posts and wrote, “This is just heartbreaking.” The picture in the post shows the lush green forest going up in thick smoke. Arjun Kapoor expressed his concern over the burning forest and wrote, “It’s scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can’t even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazon.”

The ‘lungs of our planet’ are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet’s carbon dioxide levels in check. We won’t exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas https://t.co/9rKfTYXolL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 22, 2019

Amazon forests are referred to as ‘the lungs of the Earth’ by the environmentalists and play an important role in regulating the world’s climate by absorbing solar radiation. Akshay Kumar who has often spoken about several social issues tweeted, “Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks! It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen. This affects each one of us…the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon.”

Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen.This affects each one of us…the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2019

Pointing towards the indifference towards devastation of such huge scale, Dia Mirza shared on Instagram, “Deniers of #ClimateChange we are being gutted by the fires caused by your denial! The Amazon forest, the lungs of our planet has been on fire for the last 16 days and more than 72000 fires have occurred already this year. When will world media give this more attention? #ClimateChangeIsReal #ActOnClimate #amazonia #amazonas #PrayForAmazonia @unenvironment @unitednations @unsdgadvocates.”

The lungs of our planet Earth have been burning for weeks! #PrayforAmazonia,” tweeted Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Lungs of our planet Earth have been burning for weeks! #PrayforAmazonia https://t.co/eiduqZt257 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 21, 2019

Deeply disturbing news… the #AmazonRainforest, rightfully called the ‘lungs of our planet’… contributing to 20% of the world’s oxygen is on fire!!! This is a wake-up call for all of us who are taking our planet for granted… #PrayfortheAmazon pic.twitter.com/FNbSJnyNvJ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2019

The lungs of our planet are burning… the biodiversity is suffering. Let’s do our bit to protect our earth… take a step forward to go green. Let’s start at home! #GoGreen #PlantMoreTrees #ReduceCarbonEmissions — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2019

The Amazon fires are so large that they are visible from space. NASA released images on August 11 showing the spread of fires and reported that its satellites had detected heightened fire activity in July and August.