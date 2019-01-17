Have you seen these videos of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Sonali Bendre?

From Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s wedding anniversary video to the teaser of Aamir Khan’s new show, here is a look at videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts. Scroll to see who shared what today.

Akshay Kumar shared this video with the caption, “When you’re a martial arts enthusiast teaching her the moves but She decides to use you as a punching bag instead 😬😂 That’s how 18 years have been…Improvised and full of surprises ❤️ #TheYinToMyYang.”

Ranveer Singh shared a fun video with caption, “Mere do Anmol Ratan 👬💞 @vivianakadivine @naezythebaa #gullyboy #ogs.”

Aamir Khan posed this video with the caption, “#RubaruRoshni, 26th Jan, Saturday at 11am on @starplus.”

Sonali Bendre posted a clip and wrote, “Blessed to be getting so much love and support from friends, family and well-wishers…Inspired to do more….”

Rannvijay Singha shared a video from his daughter Kainaat Singha’s birthday party. “Thank you all for sending all the love and good wishes for @singhakainaat ! Really appreciate your love. #satnamwaheguruੴ 🌑,” he wrote with the video.

“@altbalaji v v proudly presents our first bhojpuri show #herowardiwala ! Based on one of India’s highest selling pulp novels! written by the hugely popular late Hindi novelist Ved Prakash sharma !starring @dineshlalyadav d bhojpuri superstar! @altbalaji aims at its regional arm n huge mass north belts with this one!!! #balajigoesbhojpuri,” wrote Ekta Kapoor with the video shared on her social media accounts.

Vidya Balan shared a cute video on Instagram.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a dancing video of himself and wrote, “Exactly a year back , last day shooting of Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara , when rehaan and Mr Mathur lost it 😂 #beautifulshow #beautifulpeople #beautifulmemories❤.”