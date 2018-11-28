Akshay Kumar: 2.0 is a social film in superhero format

2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, will mark Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s debut in Kollywood. Of late, the actor has been keeping the cash registers ringing by doing patriotic movies in Hindi. He has also shown more interest in picking roles that deal with social issues like the significance of low-cost sanitary pads (Pad Man) or toilets in every home (Toilet Ek Prem Katha).

Advertising

Going by the trailer, in 2.0, he is playing a mutant antagonist with bottomless hatred for gadgets. It’s clear that the movie is a total shift from his recent films, right? However, it seems not. “Let me tell you about this film. This is also a social film and not many people know about it,” Akshay said in an interview with Zee Tamil.

Akshay Kumar said director Shankar is keeping all cards very close to his chest. “I watched the trailer, again and again. I realized, he (has) still not opened up about the film. Nothing,” he added. “He’s a very smart man.”

Akshay suggested that Shankar has barely shown anything in the trailer of 2.0. “There is a lot of good things in the film and a great message,” he said. “It is a message that not only goes to India but also internationally.”

Advertising

He recalled that when the director narrated him the script for the first time, he was shocked. “How can nobody think something like this? How did nobody realize that there is a problem and that needs to be solved?,” he said.

Akshay Kumar added, “He (Shankar) speaks about the problem. He speaks about how people should react. And that’s been done very, very well. But, obviously done in a superhero kind of film.”

2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran (2010). Rajinikanth reprises his double role as Vaseegaran and Chitti. After being in production for three years, the film is all set to hit the screens this Thursday worldwide.