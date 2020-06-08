Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz to re-release in Dubai

Good Newwz will hit screens in Dubai on June 11. (Photo: Zee Studios) Good Newwz will hit screens in Dubai on June 11. (Photo: Zee Studios)

After almost three months of no film releases due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai theaters are set to reopen this week. And, Good Newwz, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, will be among the first few films to hit the screens.

Zee Studios International will re-release the comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, in Dubai on June 11.

With Good Newwz re-releasing, Akshay hopes that the comedy film will spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again.”

Also Read | Good Newwz movie review: Akshay-Kareena starrer is not half bad

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta added, “For long, theatrical releases every week had been the reason for joy and celebrations for moviegoers and the film industries worldwide. Going through these unprecedented times, the possibility of theater releases seemed like a distant dream. And today, we are extremely excited and overjoyed to support Dubai, as it begins its journey to normalcy and open theater viewing for the public. I am certain that Good Newwz will bring the right dose of entertainment on the big screen and hopeful respite for the people in Dubai.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd