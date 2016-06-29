Akira’s scar is due to her painful past: A.R. Murugadoss

A.R. Murugadoss decided to add a temporary scar on Sonakshi Sinha’s face for her role in “Akira”. A.R. Murugadoss decided to add a temporary scar on Sonakshi Sinha’s face for her role in “Akira”.

Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, who presented Aamir Khan in the famous eight-pack abs look in “Ghajini”, decided to add a temporary scar on Sonakshi Sinha’s face for her role in “Akira”. He says it was done to depict the character’s painful past.

The film’s poster features Sonakshi with a scar near her right eye.

Explaining the reason behind it, Murugadoss said in a statement: “In life, every scar that occurs on our body has a story behind it. Similarly, Akira has a past wound that has dried up and remains a scar now.

“The moment we see her face we should come to know that she has had a painful past. That’s why I created the scar under her eyes.”

Sonakshi is said to have performed high-octane action scenes for the film, which is the remake of Tamil film “Mouna Guru”.

Her character hails from the town of Jodhpur, and arrives in Mumbai to further her education and with hopes to erase the scars of an unsettling childhood. But unknown to her, Akira finds herself in the middle of a crime.

Suddenly, she stands to lose everything – her family, her friends, even her own sense of identity – as she becomes the hunted. Now she has only herself to trust, and she needs to find the strength within her to stand up for what is right and prove her own innocence and attain justice.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film releases on September 2.

