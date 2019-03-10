Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg

The revelries for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding ceremony last evening apparently stretched late into the night. While Akash is the son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter.

The event, which had begun before even the sun had set, was attended by personages that included the former UK prime minister Tony Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Also present were Mukesh Ambani’s friends from the business world Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, among others.

Apart from this, Ambanis’ friends from the arenas of Bollywood and cricket like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh also attended the ceremony. In fact, both Shah Rukh and Ranbir were also spotted in the groom’s wedding procession, the baraat, in which they were seen dancing to drum beats.

Another video shows cricketer Hardik Pandya and Karan Johar also joining the celebrations and shaking a leg with the Ambanis. Singer Mika Singh took to stage to sing his popular dance numbers as well.

The wedding ceremony was a part of the three-day celebrations; the Mangal Parv will be held on Sunday, while on March 11, a grand wedding reception will take place in Mumbai.