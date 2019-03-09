Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding LIVE UPDATES: Celebs make a beeline for Jio World Centre

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta on March 9. The grand wedding will, reportedly, be a three-day affair in Mumbai.

Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. The couple got engaged last year after Akash proposed to Shloka in March 2018 in Goa.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony will take place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on March 9.

On March 10, a lavish bash will be hosted for the who’s who of Bollywood, politics and industry.

Following this, Akash and Shloka’s families will host a grand wedding reception on March 11.