Akash Ambani ties the knot with Shloka Mehta

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on Saturday.

Advertising

The wedding ceremony took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Since it was the wedding of an Ambani, the event was incredibly opulent and star-studded — to say the least. If you recall, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations made global headlines last year when Beyoncé was called to Udaipur to perform for the guests. The American singing sensation is not known to perform at private events.

Among the celebrities to arrive early for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding were Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Many more bigwigs from every walk of life, be it Bollywood, cricket, business and politics were in attendance at the event.

No less than former British prime minister Tony Blair was spotted at the ceremony. Another unexpected guest was Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

As usual, film stars and cricketers made their presence felt at the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinikanth and Kareena Kapoor among others were in attendance.

Also See | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Aamir Khan, Tony Blair and Sundar Pichai in attendance

Also present were Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Praful Patel, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Milind Deora, Aroon Purie, Shobhana Bhartia, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukul Rohatgi, Uddhav Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavan and Ajoy Mehta.

Also Read | Akash Ambani’s wedding: Highlights

Advertising

The wedding ceremony on Saturday was just the beginning of a three-day affair. The Mangal Parv will be held today. On March 11, a grand wedding reception will take place in Mumbai.