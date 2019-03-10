Toggle Menu
Akash Ambani ties the knot with Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding was incredibly opulent and star-studded -- to say the least. No less than former British prime minister Tony Blair was spotted at the ceremony. Ambanis' friends from the Bollywood and cricket fraternity also made their presence felt at the event.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding was a star-studded event. (Varinder Chawla)

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Since it was the wedding of an Ambani, the event was incredibly opulent and star-studded — to say the least. If you recall, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations made global headlines last year when Beyoncé was called to Udaipur to perform for the guests. The American singing sensation is not known to perform at private events.

Among the celebrities to arrive early for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding were Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Many more bigwigs from every walk of life, be it Bollywood, cricket, business and politics were in attendance at the event.

No less than former British prime minister Tony Blair was spotted at the ceremony. Another unexpected guest was Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

As usual, film stars and cricketers made their presence felt at the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinikanth and Kareena Kapoor among others were in attendance.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta became man and wife on Saturday.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta partake in wedding rituals.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all smiles at their wedding.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta take part in wedding rituals.
aamir khan and kiran rao at akash ambani and shloka wedding
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao arrive at the wedding. (Varinder Chawla)
tony blair akash ambani wedding
Former British prime minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie Blair also attended the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
sundar pichai at akash ambani wedding
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai graced the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
rajinikanth at akash ambani wedding
Superstar Rajinikanth posed for photographers at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
amitabh bachchan at akash ambani wedding
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Also See | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Aamir Khan, Tony Blair and Sundar Pichai in attendance

Also present were Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Praful Patel, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Milind Deora, Aroon Purie, Shobhana Bhartia, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukul Rohatgi, Uddhav Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavan and Ajoy Mehta.

Also Read | Akash Ambani’s wedding: Highlights

The wedding ceremony on Saturday was just the beginning of a three-day affair. The Mangal Parv will be held today. On March 11, a grand wedding reception will take place in Mumbai.

