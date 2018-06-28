Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in attendance

Here are photos of stars arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party. Here are photos of stars arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party is being held in Mumbai today. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar among others were seen arriving for the bash.

Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March. The lovely couple studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and have known each other for a long time.

Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.

The traditional engagement ceremony of Akash and Shloka will take place on June 30. It will be held at the Ambani residence Antilia.

Though neither of the families have made an official statement yet, rumour has it that Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani will tie the knot this December.

See photos of the stars arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were at Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement party. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were at Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement party.

Alia Bhatt was all smiles. Alia Bhatt was all smiles.

Ranbir Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. Ranbir Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked amazing. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked amazing.

Ranbir Kapoor along with Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor along with Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji.

Karan Johar was seen arriving for the party, Karan Johar was seen arriving for the party,

Akash Ambani, sister Isha Ambani snapped at the bash. Akash Ambani, sister Isha Ambani snapped at the bash.

Sachin Tendulkar came with wife Anjali. Sachin Tendulkar came with wife Anjali.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was seen at Akash Ambani and Shlok Mehta’s mehendi ceremony yesterday

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd