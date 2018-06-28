Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in attendance

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in attendance

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar among others were seen arriving for the bash.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 28, 2018 8:26:30 pm
Akash Ambani pre-engegment party srk Gauri, alia Ranbir Kapoor Here are photos of stars arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party.
Related News

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party is being held in Mumbai today. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar among others were seen arriving for the bash.

Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March. The lovely couple studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and have known each other for a long time.

Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.

The traditional engagement ceremony of Akash and Shloka will take place on June 30. It will be held at the Ambani residence Antilia.

Though neither of the families have made an official statement yet, rumour has it that Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani will tie the knot this December.

See photos of the stars arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party:

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were at Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement party. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt was all smiles. Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked amazing. Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerjii Ranbir Kapoor along with Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji. karan JOhar Karan Johar was seen arriving for the party, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani Akash Ambani, sister Isha Ambani snapped at the bash. sachin tendulkar, anjali Sachin Tendulkar came with wife Anjali.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was seen at Akash Ambani and Shlok Mehta’s mehendi ceremony yesterday

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement