Aamir Khan recreates ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ moment at Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

The Ambanis are having a gala time in St Moritz, Switzerland at the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Joining them in the celebrations are the bigwigs of the Indian film industry. While we have already seen photos of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shah Rukh Khan at the winter wonderland-themed event, several other videos of Aamir Khan dancing with the bride-to-be Shloka are doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, we see the Thugs of Hindostan actor doing the hook step of his popular track “Aati Kya Khandala” and Mehta tries to match steps with him. A few other videos have the stars dancing on hit Bollywood numbers with industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani.

The others who are adding glitz and glamour to the pre-wedding festivities include Bollywood beauties like Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan are also a part of the star-studded affair.

Just like the sangeet of their daughter Isha Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have made sure to have the best for their son as well. If Isha had Beyonce performing for her, Akash and Shloka had singer Chris Martin from Coldplay and The Chainsmokers singing at a private concert for them. Aadar Jain shared a video of Martin singing popular Coldplay track “Sky Full of Stars” on his Instagram handle.

After the pre-wedding ceremonies in Switzerland, Akash and Sloka will take the wedding vows in Mumbai next month. The Ambanis and Mehtas will then host a wedding reception.