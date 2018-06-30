Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement LIVE UPDATES: Celebs arrive for the party

Akash Ambani engagement: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will, reportedly, tie the knot this December. Akash Ambani engagement: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will, reportedly, tie the knot this December.

The who’s who of Bollywood, corporate world and politics are arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement being held at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor.

Though neither of the families have made an official statement yet, rumour has it that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will tie the knot this December.