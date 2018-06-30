Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018
Live now

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement LIVE UPDATES: Celebs arrive for the party

Akash Ambani engagement: A look at the celebrities arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement being held in Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 9:43:18 pm
Akash Ambani engagement: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will, reportedly, tie the knot this December.

The who’s who of Bollywood, corporate world and politics are arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement being held at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor.

Though neither of the families have made an official statement yet, rumour has it that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will tie the knot this December.

Live Blog

Akash Ambani engagement: Follow all the latest updates from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement.

21:43 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra grace Akash Ambani's engagement.

Sanju producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra were among the first celebrities to arrive for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement.

Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

21:34 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Will Anu Malik perform at Akash Ambani's engagement?

Singer Anu Malik was accompanied by daughters Ada and Anmol Malik.

Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

21:31 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Ratan Tata is here!

Our shutterbug caught industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement.

Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

21:27 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Nita Ambani pose for photographers before the engagement

Akash Ambani's mother Nita Ambani keeps it traditional for the ceremony.

Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

21:24 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for photographers before their engagement

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement is being held at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd