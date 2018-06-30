Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement LIVE UPDATES: Celebs arrive for the party

The who’s who of Bollywood, corporate world and politics are arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement being held at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor.
Though neither of the families have made an official statement yet, rumour has it that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will tie the knot this December.
Sanju producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra were among the first celebrities to arrive for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement.
Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla
Singer Anu Malik was accompanied by daughters Ada and Anmol Malik.
Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla
Our shutterbug caught industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata arriving for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement.
Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla
Akash Ambani's mother Nita Ambani keeps it traditional for the ceremony.
Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement is being held at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.
Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla