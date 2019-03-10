Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding celebration Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta on March 9 in a grand wedding ceremony.
The grand event took place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
From Google CEO Sundari Pichai, former British PM Tony Blair to the who’s who of Bollywood, politics, business and sports were in attendance at the Ambani wedding.
Also Read | Akash Ambani weds Shloka Mehta: Highlights
The wedding ceremony on Saturday was just the beginning of a three-day affair. Another round of wedding celebration is being held today. On March 11, a grand wedding reception will take place in Mumbai.
Boney Kapoor is here!
Boney Kapoor arrives for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception. The filmmaker is busy with his latest production venture, Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, starring Ajith, Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam, is the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
PV Sindhu is here!
Badminton player PV Sindhu arrives for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding celebration. Sindhu was recently knocked out of the All England Championship by Sung Ji Hyun. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sanjay Khan is here!
Sanjay Khan and family arrive for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding celebration. The actor-filmmaker made headlines last year after unveiling his autobiography, The Best Mistakes Of My Life. Talking about the experience of writing his autobiography, Sanjay said, "Facts speak, but they don't tell the whole story.... What I found in the course of telling my autobiography was that in addition to being a medium of sharing the facts and story, the act of writing itself was a process of self discovery. You cannot read and understand the best mistakes of my life in a mundane manner. I have put experiences of my life and narrated certain sections which comes in 18th chapter of my book. It explains the title and gives full satisfaction to the reader. It's metaphorical." (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Juhi Chawla is here!
Juhi Chawla arrives for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding celebration. Juhi had also attended the wedding. The actor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Talking about her latest innings in Bollywood, Juhi told PTI, “People still accept me with open arms and I love the fact that the makers have a role for me. I am totally grateful for all this. I don’t want to question it or analyze anything." (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)