Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding celebration Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta on March 9 in a grand wedding ceremony.

The grand event took place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

From Google CEO Sundari Pichai, former British PM Tony Blair to the who’s who of Bollywood, politics, business and sports were in attendance at the Ambani wedding.

The wedding ceremony on Saturday was just the beginning of a three-day affair. Another round of wedding celebration is being held today. On March 11, a grand wedding reception will take place in Mumbai.