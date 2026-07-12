Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma tie the knot, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend wedding

Actor Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 11. The wedding was a star-studded affair, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, among others, in attendance. On Saturday night, the Ikka actor shared the first pictures from her wedding on social media, along with a sweet note for Sharan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Akansha shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony. In the photos, the actor can be seen in a traditional red and gold saree, while Sharan opted for a white outfit. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds exchanged vows with each other’s and signed the papers. In another glimpse, Akansha is seen wiping away her tears. Along with the post, she wrote, “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta (Home doesn’t feel like home without you, I don’t feel fear with you there).”