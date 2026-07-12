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Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma tie the knot, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend wedding
Actor Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday.
Actor Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 11. The wedding was a star-studded affair, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, among others, in attendance. On Saturday night, the Ikka actor shared the first pictures from her wedding on social media, along with a sweet note for Sharan.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Akansha shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony. In the photos, the actor can be seen in a traditional red and gold saree, while Sharan opted for a white outfit. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds exchanged vows with each other’s and signed the papers. In another glimpse, Akansha is seen wiping away her tears. Along with the post, she wrote, “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta (Home doesn’t feel like home without you, I don’t feel fear with you there).”
ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt dances at close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations. Watch
Many celebrities dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Akansha’s BFF Alia Bhatt dropped several sun emojis. Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographer Pony Prakash commented, “Congratulations my baby .. god bless you muahhhhhhhhhhhhhh.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Aw cuties !!!! Love yall.” Many other prominent names, including Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, and Anshula Kapoor, expressed their love and adoration for the couple.
In pap videos making rounds on the internet, Alia Bhatt was spotted arriving at Akansha Ranjan’s wedding with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and many others were also seen posing for the paparazzi.
Several videos from their pre-wedding celebrations on Friday also went viral on social media. At the sangeet night, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar set the stage on fire with their moves. Janhvi grooved on “Shava Shava” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while Karan did Salman Khan’s iconic hook step on “Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din” from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Akanksha’s best friend Alia danced to “Maahi Ve” from Kal Ho Naa Ho with the bride’s sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. The couple will reportedly host a grand reception on July 12.
Karan Johar Performance at Akansha Rajan’s Pre-wedding Bash
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On the work front, Akansha Ranjan was last seen in the Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol-starrer Ikka. Meanwhile, Sharan Sharma is busy with the shoot of Kuku Ki Kundli, starring Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Pahwa, Geeta Agrawal, Suvinder Pal and Sapna Sand.
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