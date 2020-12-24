AK vs AK release LIVE UPDATES

AK vs AK will stream on Netflix.

AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, will stream from 1:30 pm on Netflix. The comedy-thriller follows Kashyap, the brash film director who kidnaps popular movie star Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and films his search for her in real-time to present it as his next blockbuster.

The film’s trailer explores the meta world of Bollywood created by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Both Kapoor and Kashyap play versions of themselves, and in the trailer too, we see Kapoor going through various phases as he tries to come to terms with his life and his daughter’s kidnapping.

Anil Kapoor told PTI, “We have come together not as director and actor, but as two actors, two sides of the same coin with a film called AK vs AK. And nothing can be better than Vikram directing both of us. So I think it’s better late than never.”