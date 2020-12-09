AK vs AK lands in controversy, IAF wants scenes withdrawn

Anil Kapoor in a still from AK vs AK trailer. (Photo: Netflix India/YouTube)

Bollywood movie AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, has landed in a controversy. The Indian Air Force has objected to Kapoor’s character wearing the uniform of an Air Force officer in the film and has asked the makers to withdraw the objectionable scenes.

Indian Air Force’s Twitter handle wrote, “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.”

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

The clip pointed out by IAF also shows Anil Kapoor using unsavoury language, which does not “conform to the behavioural norms” of IAF personnel.

AK vs AK is a meta film where Kapoor and Kashyap play exaggerated versions of themselves. The official synopsis reads, “A brash film director (Anurag Kashyap, as himself) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor, as himself) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie will start streaming on Netflix from December 24.

