AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap film to release on Netflix

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK is set to release on Netflix. The film has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Anil Kapoor shared on Twitter, “When @anuragkashyap72 decides to kidnap a kid for his next film, it’s time to show him ki baap baap hota hai!”

The synopsis of AK vs AK reads, “A brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster.”

A source close to the film’s development informed indianexpress.com that the film has been extensively shot in the Dharavi area of Mumbai and has a lot of running and chase sequences. It wrapped up its shooting just before the nation went under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The genre of the film is quite like how the Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy film Bowfinger was. Bowfinger was about a filmmaker Bob Bowfinger who gets Kit Ramsey to unknowingly work in his film,” the source told us.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang. Anurag Kashyap’s last acting project was Ghoomketu.

