Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday morning when the aircraft in which he was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati crashed during landing. Several celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to express their condolences.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was informed about the tragic incident by the media stationed outside the Parliament in Delhi. A videos of her reaction was shared online by ANI. The actor, visibly shocked, shared, “Oh my god… This is such horrible news…There are not enough words to express… I am sorry ke mujhe toh actually hum log subha bahut jald baazi mein rehte hain (I am sorry, I didn’t know. We usually are in a rush in the morning). I will give a proper statement later after aligning my emotions.”

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan also shared his reaction. Mentioning that he knew him personally, and called it a big loss for Indian politics. He shared how Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was called ‘Baramati’s king’ and the nation has lost a ‘king’.

Actor Ajay Devgn too took to social media to express his grift and posted on X, “Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti.”

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also shared a tribute via X, “Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks, and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks, in a devastating plane crash today. His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect. I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to mourn the death of Ajit Pawar. Sharing several pictures of Ajit Pawar, Riteish wrote, “Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me.”

Anupam Kher also took to X to post, “Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too is in shock by Ajit Pawar’s death, and shared via X, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji . A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji , Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti.”

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.