Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister died on Wednesday in a crash. Kangana Ranaut, Pawan Kalyan and Ajay Devgn, among many others, have paid tribute.

google-preferred-btn
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar deathMany from Bollywood took to social media to mourn Maharashtra Deputy CM's demise in a chartered plane crash.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday morning when the aircraft in which he was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati crashed during landing. Several celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to express their condolences.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut supports ‘real queen’ Victoria Beckham amid family drama with son Brooklyn, a French knighthood and a Spice Girl reunion

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was informed about the tragic incident by the media stationed outside the Parliament in Delhi. A videos of her reaction was shared online by ANI. The actor, visibly shocked, shared, “Oh my god… This is such horrible news…There are not enough words to express… I am sorry ke mujhe toh actually hum log subha bahut jald baazi mein rehte hain (I am sorry, I didn’t know. We usually are in a rush in the morning). I will give a proper statement later after aligning my emotions.”

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan also shared his reaction. Mentioning that he knew him personally, and called it a big loss for Indian politics. He shared how Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was called ‘Baramati’s king’ and the nation has lost a ‘king’.

Actor Ajay Devgn too took to social media to express his grift and posted on X, “Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti.”

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also shared a tribute via X, “Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks, and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks, in a devastating plane crash today. His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect. I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to mourn the death of Ajit Pawar. Sharing several pictures of Ajit Pawar, Riteish wrote, “Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me.”

Anupam Kher also took to X to post, “Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too is in shock by Ajit Pawar’s death, and shared via X, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji . A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji , Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti.”

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
Ravi Kishan
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
'Akshay Kumar beat his worst critics with Tashan': Vijay Krishna Acharya
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Ravi Kishan
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Uorfi Javed
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement