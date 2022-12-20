scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s Thank God to stream on Prime Video from this date

Thank God released during the Diwali festivities and clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. However, neither of the films performed well and Thank God closed its run with a lifetime collection of Rs 48 crore.

thank god box officeThank God released in the theaters on October 25. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh will stream on Prime Video  from December 20, 2022. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film focuses on  a young, selfish and arrogant man, who has a fatal accident. He is transported into limbo and God places the ‘Game of Life’ challenge in front of him. If he wins, he will be allowed to return to the Earth, else he literally, goes to hell.

Thank God released during the Diwali festivities and clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. However, neither of the films performed well and Thank God closed its run with a lifetime collection of Rs 48 crore. The film, a remake of a popular Norwegian story, received mixed reviews from critics. It marked Indra Kumar’s return to Bollywood after a long gap. The filmmaker is known for his franchises like Masti and Double Dhamaal.

Also Read |liveAjay Devgn says only stars can’t be blamed for Bollywood’s underwhelming performance: ‘Stars bring credibility’

Ajay Devgn said in a statement. “It was a delight to work with Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet in this film. I have also worked with the director Indra Kumar in the past, so this film was like our reunion. It was always fun to be on sets with such an energetic and talented cast and I believe that chemistry has reflected on the screens as well. I would like to express my gratitude to the audience who have given an immensely positive response to the film. I’m sure that with its digital release on Prime Video on 20th December our fans and audiences across the globe will enjoy the film.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:38:20 pm
Next Story

Prohibition enforcement biggest challenge for new Bihar DGP R S Bhatti

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close