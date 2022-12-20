Ajay Devgn’s Thank God to stream on Prime Video from this date

Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh will stream on Prime Video from December 20, 2022. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film focuses on a young, selfish and arrogant man, who has a fatal accident. He is transported into limbo and God places the ‘Game of Life’ challenge in front of him. If he wins, he will be allowed to return to the Earth, else he literally, goes to hell.

Thank God released during the Diwali festivities and clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. However, neither of the films performed well and Thank God closed its run with a lifetime collection of Rs 48 crore. The film, a remake of a popular Norwegian story, received mixed reviews from critics. It marked Indra Kumar’s return to Bollywood after a long gap. The filmmaker is known for his franchises like Masti and Double Dhamaal.

Ajay Devgn said in a statement. “It was a delight to work with Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet in this film. I have also worked with the director Indra Kumar in the past, so this film was like our reunion. It was always fun to be on sets with such an energetic and talented cast and I believe that chemistry has reflected on the screens as well. I would like to express my gratitude to the audience who have given an immensely positive response to the film. I’m sure that with its digital release on Prime Video on 20th December our fans and audiences across the globe will enjoy the film.”