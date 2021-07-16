Ajay Devgn’s new grizzled look impresses Kartik Aaryan and Anil Kapoor, fans say ‘deadly’

Ajay Devgn’s new grizzled and bearded look for his upcoming film Thank God has impressed his fans and colleagues alike. An earlier glimpse at the look had gone viral after a few photos surfaced on social media sites.

Styled by renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the look has Devgn sporting a salt-and-pepper beard and slicked back hair.

Ajay’s new look got a stamp of approval from Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who dropped emojis on the photos. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Wow.”

Hakim shared two identical photos on his Instagram profile, one colour and one monochrome. He captioned the post, “Deadly Devgn sports a Dapper look⭐️ @ajaydevgn 🔥🔥🔥 Did this new haircut & beard for our one & only @ajaydevgn 🔥🔥🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Thank God is being directed by Indra Kumar, who is also known for 1990s’ classics like Ishq and Dil as well as multi-starrer modern comedies like the Dhamaal franchise and Masti series of films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Gautam (@official_gautamsam)

Thank God also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. T-Series and Maruti International are bankrolling the film. The film is said to be a slice of life comedy.

The film was earlier set to begin filming in January 2021 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave.

The movie was initially set to go on floors in January this year, but got delayed as Ajay’s other projects were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Thank God is said to be a slice-of-life comedy.

In addition to that, Ajay is set to be a part of many other projects that hit screens this year. This includes war movie Bhuj The Pride of India, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk. It is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Ajay will make cameo appearances in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sooryavanshi, and RRR this year. His other future projects include Maidaan and Mayday.

The actor is also working on a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Naandhi. He was last seen sharing screen space with his wife, Kajol, in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).