Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 end of Hindi franchise, says director: ‘Not like Mohanlal-starrer’

Drishyam is one of the most-loved franchises in both the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, led by Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn, respectively. The third installment of the Hindi franchise, Drishyam: The Conclusion, is set to release on October 2. However, director Abhishek Pathak has confirmed that this will be the end of the Hindi franchise and there will not be a fourth part. The Malayalam franchise, meanwhile, will continue on its own trajectory.

Abhishek Pathak, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “I think they (Malayalam franchise) might have a story which they want to take forward. And obviously, the story is moving in two different trajectories. They have a completely different screenplay and story going on.”

Malayalam and Hindi franchises take different routes

Earlier this year, the makers established that the Malayalam and Hindi versions of Drishyam 3 are following different narratives. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam Drishyam 3 is an emotional family drama, while Abhishek Pathak’s Hindi version takes the route of a family thriller.

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Pathak stated that Drishyam: The Conclusion will give the Hindi franchise a definitive ending, leaving no possibility of another sequel. “So, as filmmakers of the Hindi version, I think we want to really cater to what the audience expects out of it. And I think we have made sure that the route we took is something they will love. And beyond this, I don’t think I’m going to be doing that. So there’s no possibility of revisiting the Hindi ‘Drishyam’ for sure,” the director said.

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‘This is the end for Drishyam Hindi’

Abhishek Pathak also explained that the title Drishyam: The Conclusion reflects the makers’ decision to end the franchise with the third film. “Every story has to end, and I think this is the end for Drishyam. I think everyone will have their own closure, and there won’t be another Drishyam in this franchise for sure,” he said.

The director also believes that ending a trilogy at the right point is important rather than stretching the story simply because the franchise is successful. “I think it’s always good to end the trilogy if it’s getting done beautifully. I think that’s the point we need as a filmmaker. I think we need to stop and just let the film live its life on its own, rather than stretching it beyond what it requires. I think that’s the reason why we decided to say that this will be the last stop for the franchise,” Pathak said.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar

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In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2.