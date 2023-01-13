Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Ajay Devgn‘s hit mystery film Drishyam 2 has released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is now available for viewing to the subscribers of the OTT service. On Friday, Ajay said he is excited to take the film to a larger audience with the OTT release.

Talking about taking the film to more people with its digital release, Ajay said in a statement, “I am extremely humbled with the amount of love the film has received from audiences, and I am very happy to bring it to more audiences around the world through Amazon Prime Video. The entire team has worked incredibly hard to make this film a complete mass entertainer. Director Abhishek Pathak had his own vision for the film. And, he handled things in accordance. He’s a hardworking youngster with a lot of promise. Just like Drishyam as well as the other language counterparts, this one is sure to keep viewers hooked and at the edge of their seats.”

While Drishyam was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, the sequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who is thrilled about the film’s digital release.

He said, “We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten in theatres and now audiences across the world can enjoy the film from the comforts of their homes. Watching Ajay sir, Tabu and Shriya easily slip into their respective characters and rebuild the world of Salgaonkars and Deshmukhs has been intriguing and a true inspiration. Even Akshaye Khanna who joins the cast for the first time has left his mark as Tarun Ahlawat. We are glad that audiences have been loving our rendition of the wide-appealing mystery drama.”

Drishyam 2 released in theatres on November 18, 2022 and had received a positive response. Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. The Drishyam sequel enjoyed a great run at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 239.59 crore.