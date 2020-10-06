Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan passes away

Anil Devgan passed away on October 5. (Photos: Express Archive and Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother, director Anil Devgan passed away on Monday. He was 51. Devgn took to Twitter to share the news of his Anil’s demise.

Ajay tweeted, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

Anil Devgan was known for directing films like Raju Chacha, Blackmail and Haal-e-Dil. He was the creative director of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar.

Ajay Devgn and Anil Devgan on the set of Raju Chacha. (Express archive photo) Ajay Devgn and Anil Devgan on the set of Raju Chacha. (Express archive photo)

Anil started his career as an assistant director on films like Phool Aur Kaante, Jaan, Itihaas and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd