Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will release on this date, actor shares dramatic new posters of his directorial

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced the release date of his next directorial Bholaa. The film will hit the big screen on March 30, 2023. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi.

Taking to his social media handles, Ajay shared new motion posters from Bholaa and wrote, “One Chattan, Sau Shaitaan.”

The makers of the film have called the Ajay Devgn directorial his “most-challenging, crazy, blistering film, the burning, fiery, action-drama, the most daring-film-to-date. It has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one-night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.”

They further describe Ajay’s character in the film: “Bholaa promises to be an adrenaline-thumping mega-offering, the saga of a man who is fearless, fighter on the outside, protector on the inside. In the film, Ajay is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough-ride. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter.

Bholaa stars Tabu opposite Ajay. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, Makrand Deshpande and others.

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Drishyam 2, a box-office hit. Before Bholaa, Ajay has helmed films such as U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022).