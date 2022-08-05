Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on her birthday with a quirky video: ‘When she calls, I never fail to…’. Watch

Actor Kajol turns 48 today and has been showered with wishes from her friends and family. However, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, was one of the first people to wish her. Ajay took to his social media platforms to wish Kajol with a quirky video.

Ajay has shared a video where he shows how every time Kajol calls him, he never fails to answer her calls, followed by several beautiful pictures of the diva in a red dress.

When she calls, I never fail to pick up 😉 Happy birthday dearest @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/OgUNBcYex2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 4, 2022

Kajol also shared a video and pictures from her pre-birthday celebration with her team. The actor is seen cutting a cake in her vanity van. She also wrote a special message for her team, which reads: “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!”

Ajay and Kajol are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The two first met when they were shooting Hulchul in 1995 and tied the knot in 1999, they are parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol is on a roll, her last film Tanhaji, where she shared the screen space with Ajay has won the National award this year. She recently announced a collaboration with Disney+Hotstar, with which she is all set to make her OTT debut.

Kajol also has Salaam Venky, directed by actor and filmmaker Revathi, in her kitty.