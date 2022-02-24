Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on wedding anniversary: ‘I am surprised she is still with me’

Bollywood’s star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. Ajay took to Twitter to share a small clip of him and Kajol where he is heard saying, “I am surprised that she is still with me, actually.” He captioned the post with this adorable note, “1999 – Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 – Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD ❤️.”

Kajol is yet to respond to the comment. Earlier, Ajay had shared a reminder of his wedding anniversary on social media with screenshots shared from the pair’s appearance on Koffee With Karan, where Devgn had infamously jumbled up his wedding date. His inability to remember the correct wedding date had prompted Kajol to give a death stare to her husband on television as filmmaker and host Karan Johar erupted in laughter and tried to pacify his friend.

1999 – Pyaar toh hona hi tha

2022 – Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U85F8ROIq9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 24, 2022

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for 23 long years. The couple had tied the knot in 1999. They have two children together, an elder daughter Nysa and a son named Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting Drishyam 2. The actor had also recently hinted upon a Singham 3 in making during an Instagram reel. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi, wherein he plays the character of Rahim Lala. The movie marks his second collaboration with both Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. While he has previously worked with the director in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he and Alia share screen space in SS Rajamouli’s RRR as well.

Devgn is all set to make his digital debut too, with Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which is said to be a remake of Idris Elba’s Luther.