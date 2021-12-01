Ajay Devgn waits up for daughter Nysa to return after a night-out, wakes up at 7 to send Yug to school: Kajol

Actor Kajol praised her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, for being a hands-on parent. Kajol and Ajay have been married since 1999, and have two children—daughter Nysa and son Yug. In an interview with writer Twinkle Khanna, Kajol said that Ajay pitches in with the kids whenever he can, and he’s the one who waits up for Nysa to come home after a night out.

The conversation took place at Mumbai’s famous Maratha Mandir theatre, and was shared online on Twinkle’s Tweak India YouTube channel. Twinkle, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar, asked Kajol how she divides duties and expenses with Ajay.

Kajol said, “I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She added, “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”

Kajol also spoke about sending Nysa away to boarding school in Singapore. She did, however, admit that she isn’t sure if sending Nysa to an all-girls school like the one she went to ‘would be an advantage or not’, especially now. “I don’t think it would be an advantage,” Kajol said, and Twinkle agreed. “Right from the beginning, they have to get used to not looking at the other gender as an alien species,” Twinkle said. Both agreed that their kids ‘have it figured out’ better than they ever did.