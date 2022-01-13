scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Ajay Devgn visits Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, see pictures

Ajay Devgn reportedly observed a month-long pre-pilgrimage rituals ahead of his visit to Sabrimala temple.

January 13, 2022 11:14:54 am
January 13, 2022 11:14:54 am
Ajay Devgn- SabarimalaAjay Devgn Sabarimala Temple in kerala. (Photos: IE Malayalam)

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is now gearing up to feature in the Hindi remake of  Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi (2019), visited Kerala’s Sabrimala temple and the photos have surfaced online. Reportedly, the production of the movie has already hit the floor, and Ajay made the pilgrimage amid the shoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay also took to his social media platform to share a short video of himself dressed in black, and wrote, “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa 🙏.”

Ajay Devgn- Sabarimala Ajay Devgn visits Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: IE Malayalam)

According to reports, Ajay observed a month-long rituals that pilgrims follow before taking on the Sabarimala pilgrimage. During this time the actor reportedly only consumed vegetarian food and slept on a mat on the floor, and more.

Ajay Devgn- Sabarimala Ajay Devgn visits Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: IE Malayalam)
In Malayalam |അയ്യനെ തൊഴുത് അജയ് ദേവ്‌ഗൺ; വീഡിയോ

Ajay, on Wednesday, took to his social media platforms to write a letter to his 20-year-old-self and spoke about facing ‘brutal rejections’, ‘failing spectacularly’. He wrote, “Dear 20-year-old me, you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face brutal rejections. Shy and conventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly. People’s criticism and doubts will be hard and it will make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you succeed.”

He added, “But spoiler alert, it’s all going to be worth it…because one day, slowly, you’ll realise being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into inhibitions. Always be true, always be you. Learn how to dance, it will help in the long run. Love, an older, wise, better-looking you.”

