Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other as Drishyam 2, Bhediya perform well at box office

Drishyam 2 was released earlier this month to good reviews. And it also clicked with the audience, raking in over Rs 143 crore so far. Meanwhile, Bhediya has grossed nearly Rs 29 crore in its opening weekend.

Drishyam 2, BhediyaAjay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya are dominating the Bollywood box office.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are happy about the performance of their latest offerings Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, respectively, at the box office. At a time, when Hindi films seem to be struggling to strike a chord with the movie-going audience in the north belt, these two new releases have brought much-needed cheers to the industry.

While Drishyam 2 has already been declared a blockbuster, Bhediya is also said to have demonstrated promising potential during its opening weekend. The trade believes that Bhediya’s growth story will happen at a steady pace.

Varun Dhawan visited a theatre playing Bhediya and took selfies with the fans. He took to Twitter to share his gratitude and also congratulated Ajay Devgn on the success of Drishyam 2. “#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres . A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk,” Varun tweeted.

Ajay reciprocated Varun’s gesture. “I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You’re a rockstar,” Ajay responded to Varun’s tweet.

Drishyam 2 was released earlier this month to good reviews. And it also clicked with the audience, raking in over Rs 143 crore so far. The film is expected to end its theatrical run with Rs 200 crore. Meanwhile, Bhediya has grossed nearly Rs 29 crore in its opening weekend.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 09:32:16 pm
SC stays HC order to develop Amravati as Andhra Pradesh capital in six months

